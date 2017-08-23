Open houses Wednesday for Windermere Water upgrade

Windermere and area residents have a chance Wednesday to learn more about the RDEK’s proposed purchase of a water utility ahead of referendums this Fall.

A pair of Open Houses will take place 3-5 PM and 7-9 PM at the Columbia Valley Chamber of Commerce with presentations scheduled for 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM .

The Regional District is considering purchasing Parr Utilities Limited, the subsidiary company that owns and operates the local water treatment plant and related water distribution systems.

There will be two parallel referendums in October.

One will be for Windermere residents on whether or not they support the purchase and increased taxes.