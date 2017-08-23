Invermere homeowner fined $1150 for open fire during ban

It seems some people in the Columbia Valley didn’t get the message about the province wide fire ban.

An Invermere homeowner has been fined $1,150 after RCMP and the local fire department responded to a residence in the Pineridge Estates area Saturday evening.

When police arrived, firefighters informed officers they just extinguished an open wood fire a group was using to cook in the backyard.

RCMP say the fire had been lit within five feet of a large block of forest.

The people in the backyard suggested they were unaware of the fire ban.

Police do note the individuals were from Alberta, staying at their vacation home but they created a very dangerous situation.