Cranbrook’s Chernove leads Canada at para-cycling championships

A Key City para-cyclist is going to pedal for a medal at the Road World Championships next week.

Tristen Chernove will lead a Canadian team of 13 members at the event.

The 42-year old already has a decorated career of medals earning gold, silver and bronze at the Rio 2016 Paralympic games.

Chernove was also the internationally top-ranked rider in his division in 2016 and currently holds the third spot this year.

The 2017 Para-Cycling Road World Championships get started next Thursday in South Africa and finish up on September 3rd.

(Photo courtesy of Cycling BC)