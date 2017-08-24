New deal with SD5 paves way for Sparwood rec facility

Sparwood and School District 5 have reached an agreement on a new outdoor recreation site.

This after the proposed multi-use rec facility passed an Alternative Approval Process this month, allowing the project to go ahead.

Mayor Cal McDougall says the district will build on SD5 land in Sparwood Heights, paying a rental rate of $10 a year.

“We mutually agreed it was a good idea and good for the community,” McDougall says. “The school board gave us a break there and entered into the agreement.”

McDougall says SD5 agreed this was the best place to build this project.

“There’s school district property up here by the baseball diamonds in Sparwood Heights, so that’s projected for a future school,” McDougall says. “So we made sure that when we placed the plans for the multi-use facility, it was kind of in a corner out of the way, in case we ever wanted to build another school up here and there would still be lots of room for it.”

Sparwood set aside $100,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust for the new facility earlier this year.

McDougall hopes the project can be completed by next Spring.

– Sparwood Mayor, Cal McDougall

– Jeff Johnson