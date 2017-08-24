RDEK Director calls Columbia Valley recreation plan a necessity

An RDEK Director says the Columbia Valley could benefit from a recreation strategy.

Area G Director Gerry Wilkie is praising local groups for bringing back discussions on a Recreational Access Management Plan.

He says the main issue in the region is out of province visitors.

“You see similar problems arising in the Lake Koocanusa area with our proximity to Calgary,” Wilkie says. “Many of their people come over to BC and are demanding outdoor recreation opportunities seeing that there is no planning, then it just gets out of control.”

Wilkie says a similar strategy went into place in Koocanusa earlier this year and has seen success.

“For the long-term socio-economic and environmental responsibility that we have with local government, we really need to have a good solid master plan in place,” Wilkie says. “I would like to see a plan achieve at least terms of reference and some form of formal recognition for proceeding by the end of this year.”

WIlkie says discussions around RAMP originally began back in 2001, but fell apart due to disagreements.

The last meeting for the project earlier this month included 13 people representing 10 groups and government bodies.

