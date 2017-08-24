US wildfire near border, smoke visible from Lake Koocanusa

Smoke is highly visible in the Lake Koocanusa area due to a 178 hectare wildfire burning just two kilometres south of the border.
The lightning caused blaze is approximately 18 kilometres southwest of Newgate and 65 kilometres away from Cranbrook.
The BC Wildfire Service is in contact with the US Forest Service who is fighting the fire with support of airtankers.
Those airtankers may be using Lake Koocanusa to collect water and boaters are reminded to stay away from the planes and helicopters.Local RCMP have had to respond to incidents on Premier Lake and Moyie Lake this summer after boaters got to close to aircraft.
The BC Wildfire Service is working on a response plan in case the wildfire crosses the border.