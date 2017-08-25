East Kootenay watersport athletes shine on provincial, national stages

East Kootenay watersport athletes made a splash on the provincial and national stage this month.

Cranbrook’s Colden Thompson won a gold medal the Mens 19-24 division at the National Wakeboard Championships in Toronto.

He will also be competing in the World Wakeboard Championships this weekend also in Toronto.

Ryder and Dagen Duczek – also from the Key City – both medalled at the Alberta Provincial Wake Championships in Chestermere.

Ryder took home a gold medal in the Junior Boys Surf division and a bronze in the U-17 Novice Wakeboard division.

Dagen claimed gold in the Free Ride Junior Boys Surf division and silver in the U-17 Novice Wakeboard division.

Ryder also took home first place the Junior Boys division at the Canadian Wakesurf Nationals, also in Chestermere.

Their mother Loree Duczek says the boys idolize Thompson, who they have been training with all summer.

“[Colden] is one of the biggest mentors that they’ve had in watersports.” says Duczek. “He’s the reason they’ve gone on to compete both competitively in wakeboarding and wakesurfing. It’s just really rewarding for me to see a young man with such dedication and perseverance, doing so well at the national level because he really deserves it.”

Other local wakesurfers that competed at nationals include Caroline Villeneuve, Gabrielle & Isaac Hockley, Montana Rousselle and Cassidy Boehm.

Villeneuve finished 2nd place in the Pro Women’s Skim division and Gabrielle Hockley placed 6th in the Pro Women’s Surf division.

Isaac Hockley locked down a 4th place finish in the Men’s Outlaw Skim division.

Rouselle and Boehm finished 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Junior Girls division.

– Loree Duczek