After four weeks, East Kootenay Smoky Skies Bulletin lifted

After nearly four weeks in place, a Smoky Skies Bulletin has been lifted for the East Kootenay.

The Province, in collaboration with Interior Health, amended the advisory Thursday night due to changing conditions.

They say smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behavior and temperatures change.

A record breaking wildfire season in BC has resulted in smoke smothering the majority of the Interior region.

Smoky skies bulletins and air quality advisories were first introduced for our area in July.

A new warning was reinstated August 1st and remained into play until Thursday.