CBT 2016/17 report shows $39 M invested across Basin

The Columbia Basin Trust says it invested nearly $39 million into the wider region this past year.

That’s up from $31 million that was put toward programs and services the year before.

The Trust released its 2016-17 fiscal report this week showing revenues reached $59 million up $11 million from the year before.

The CBT generates revenue in three ways: investments into power projects and private placements and through market securities.

Highlights of the $39 million include a $6.8 million three year partnership with Heritage BC.

This is resulting in grants for preservation, rehabilitation and restoration of heritage sites.

$6.2 million was also directed toward environment, social and recreation infrastructure grant programs.

The Trust set out 13 strategic priorities to follow between 2016 to 2020.