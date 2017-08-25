Cranbrook hosts 44th annual Dog Show

Cranbrook’s Moir Park will be going to the dogs this weekend.

The city’s Kennel Club is hosting their 44th Annual Dog Show, bringing in competitors from BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan and the United States.

Club President Richard Lopaschuk says nearly 200 dogs are registered to take part.

“It’s about average. When we first started out 44 years ago, our entry was a lot higher because there was a lot more people competing and a lot less dog shows in the area,” Lopaschuk says.

Lopaschuk says the event has a dedicated following who come for the setting.

“This is one of the best venues that we’ve ever been at in the city,” Lopaschuk says. “Its a beautiful location on top of the hill here. Its the backdrop of the Rockies on one side and the cascades on the other. Its a lovely, lovely area.”

Lopaschuk says there will be various classes and events running until Sunday.

More information can be found about the dog show here.

(Photo from the Cranbrook and District Kennel Club.)

– Cranbrook and District Kennel Club President, Richard Lopaschuk

– Jeff Johnson