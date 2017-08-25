Training camps underway for ICE, Dynamiters, Ghostriders

Training camps for our local junior clubs kick off this weekend with another hockey season on the horizon.

The Kootenay ICE expect over 50 players to be at Western Financial Place week with prospects camp beginning Friday and main camp starting Sunday.

The Kimberley Dynamters main camp gets underway Friday afternoon with inter-squad games set for Saturday and Sunday at the Civic Centre.

And the Ghostriders also get things rolling Friday at the Fernie Memorial Arena with four scrimmages scheduled throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile – the annual Kootenay ICE Black & White game is set for next Wednesday at 7 PM at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

(Photo courtesy of Jake Heisinger//Kootenay ICE)

Kootenay ICE inter-squad schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 26: Team Cracknell prospects vs. Team Sinclair prospects (5:00 PM)

Sunday, Aug 27: Team Cracknell prospects vs. Team Sincalir prospects (5:00 PM)

Monday, Aug 28: Team Cracknell vs. Team Sinclair (3:00 PM)

Tuesday, Aug 29: Team Cracknell vs. Team Lieuwen (10:00 AM)

ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤTeam Sinclair vs. Team Lieuwen (4:45 PM)

All games to be played at Western Financial Place.

Kimberley Dynamiters inter-squad schedule:

Saturday, Aug 26: Team Red vs. Team Black (1:30 PM)

ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤTeam Red vs. Team Black (6:45 PM)

Sunday, Aug 27: Team Red vs. Team Black (11:00 AM)

All games to be played at Kimberley Civic Centre.

Fernie Ghostriders inter-squad schedule:

Friday, Aug 25: Game #1 (6:30 PM)

Saturday, Aug 26: Game #2 (11:00 AM)

ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤGame #3 (6:30 PM)

Sunday, Aug 27: Game #4 (11:00 AM)

All games to be played at Fernie Memorial Arena.