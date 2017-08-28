Kimberley parents cry foul over SD6 busing changes

Parents in Kimberley feel changes to school bus routes could put kids at risk.

Danette Polzin started a petition after the Rocky Mountain School District redesigned routes resulting in less so called “courtesy rides.”

Students have always had to live more than four or almost kilometres away from school to qualify for bussing, depending on the grade.

But Polzin says that doesn’t take into account the risk children face walking along highly traveled roads.

“If they’re in a position where they have to walk from Forest Crowne to Marysville, that’s the highway. A kindergartener could be walking along that,” Polzin says. “We know there’s wild animals all over the place, like moose, coyotes, bears and cougars. These aren’t areas that a lot of parents let their children walk unattended under any circumstances.”

She feels many parents will be affected by the change.

“People after schools who were offering childcare no longer can because they have no way to get the kids to and from their program,” Polzin says. “The bussing service is really essential, but if we can all sit down and there’s another alternative to this, parents are willing to look at that.”

Polzin hopes no children are hurt by the transit changes.

Over 740 people have signed the petition so far, which can be found here.

– Petition Founder, Danette Polzin

(Photo from School District 6’s website)