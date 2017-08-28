Baker St/11th Ave construction underway in Cranbrook, temporary closures Monday

Construction to upgrade the intersection of Baker Street and 11th Avenue South is set to begin Monday and will temporarily change the traffic flow of the intersection to a four-way stop for at least the next 5 weeks.

Between 2pm and 9pm Monday, the intersection will be closed to all traffic.

Public Works will be replacing the traffic structures including the traffic lighting, wiring and controls.

Work is scheduled to be completed by September 22nd.

Vehicle traffic will still be able to move, however there may be short interruptions to traffic flow during this time.

The City recommends that drivers try to avoid this intersection as much as possible by using alternate routes.

It is important to understand the rules of a four-way stop. When there are stop signs at all corners of an

intersection:

• The first vehicle to arrive at the intersection and come to a complete stop should go first.

• If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the one on the right should go first.

• If two vehicles are facing each other and have arrived at the intersection at about the same time, the one making a left turn should yield to the one going straight through.

Please respect and obey all signage and direction of any flaggers.

It is so important for drivers to be aware of their presence.

Please slow down to give these personnel the space they need to be safe.

The City of Cranbrook remains committed not only to the safety of the public but to the safety of our staff.

Thank you for remembering their safety as well as your own as you drive through construction zones.

The City appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as this road work is completed.

– City of Cranbrook release