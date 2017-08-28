Fernie man ticketed for alleged fire on property

Elk Valley RCMP has charged a Fernie man under the Wildfire Act.

The individual was fined $1,150 for allegedly having a fire on his property.

The Fernie Fire Department responded to the site to extinguish the blaze.

Police say the fine is rare but felt it was necessary considering the ongoing hot and dry conditions in the area and the fact the province is still under a state of emergency due to wildfires.

An Alberta man was handed the same fine for allegedly having a bonfire at his Invermere property earlier this month.