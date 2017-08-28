Local mill expects no layoffs after AAC decrease

A local sawmill does not expect any layoffs after the BC Government reduced the amount of timber available for harvest in the East Kootenay.

The Province has decreased the Allowable Annual Cut (AAC) for the Cranbrook Timber Supply Area by 10 per cent, dropping nearly 100 thousand cubic metres.

Galloway Mill Manager Bud Nelson says its been nearly ten years since the cut was last reduced.

“We’re surprised and disappointed,” Nelson says. “I thought in 2008 that we had a reduction and I figured we would be all right this time.”

Nelson adds they will likely make up for the loss of wood from private land next year

“We’ll have to source that loss of wood somewhere else,” Nelson says. “Hopefully, we can get timber from private land. We just have to wait and see what its going to cost us. I don’t know at this time.”

The Province says increased protection for old-growth forests and new winter ranges for moose, elk and bighorn sheep factored into the decrease.

– Galloway Mill Manager, Bud Nelson

– Jeff Johnson