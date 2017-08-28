US wildfire crosses Canadian border SE of Cranbrook

A wildfire burning in the United States has now crossed into Canada.

The BC Wildfire Service says The Mount Robinson Fire is now dubbed the Linklater Creek Fire and jumped across the border late last night.

Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy says the over 500 hectare blaze covers around 15 hectares in British Columbia.

“We have some heavy equipment establishing guard around the fire and also we have helicopters bucketing on hotspots” Shaughnessy says. “On the American side, the US Forest Service is using helicopters to directly attack the fire.”

20 personnel have been assigned, along with heavy equipment and three helicopters Monday morning.

The fire began last week and is burning 65 kilometres away from Cranbrook.

Smoke is visible from Lake Koocanusa and the surrounding area.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer, Karlie Shaughnessy

– Jeff Johnson