WHL: Top ICE prospect Krebs pushing for 2017-18 roster spot

A returning Kootenay ICE prospect is pushing himself to earn roster spot for the upcoming season.

Left winger Peyton Krebs says he’s been working on his stability through the summer to improve his defensive skills.

The 16-year old explains he has one goal in mind for training camp.

“First and foremost I just want to make the team, I think that’s my first goal.” says Krebs. “Then just trying to get in the lineup every night and put up some numbers.”

Krebs says he was in awe watching Dallas Stars forward Adam Cracknell out on the ice with the young players.

“Adam is a really special guy.” explains Krebs. “He’s really a player guy and you can ask him any questions, he’s not afraid to help you out and it’s pretty special.”

The product of Okotoks, Alberta put up six points in six games with the ICE last season.

He also posted 52 points in 41 games with the UFA Bisons Midget AAA team in the regular season and playoffs combined.

Krebs also trained with Hockey Canada over the summer at the U-17 Development Camp in preperation for the 2017 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Main camp continues Monday for Krebs and the rest of the ICE squad with on-ice practice throughout the day and a scrimmage at 3 PM.

– Peyton Krebs, Kootenay ICE Prospect

(Photo courtesy of The WHL)