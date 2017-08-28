WHL: Young talents showoff skills at ICE prospects camp

The future of the Kootenay ICE was on display at prospects camp this weekend.

Head coach James Patrick explains the young players were pretty nervous on the first day but everything started clicking on day two.

“You could see the nerves were gone and the tempo and execution was 50 per cent better.” says Patrick. “I thought [all] the practices were really good, I was really impressed.”

He says it’s night and day how well trained young hockey players are compared to when he was coming into junior.

“It bothers me to this day that we didn’t do any core work.” says Patrick. “And now the modern hockey player is his thighs, his butt and his core.”

“A lot of 32-year olds are becoming extinct in the NHL because the young players now are so good, they’re so fast.” expalins Patrick. “They’ve made the game faster.”

Meanwhile top prospect Peyton Krebs says he’s coming into camp ready to work hard for a roster spot.

“I think I’m just an older guy and I can help a lot of the younger guys get comfortable.”

He says it’s been great having support from all angles with an almost all-new coaching staff.

“We have so many resources we can reach out to whether it’s just mental performance I think it’s really going to help us on the ice and off the ice.” says Krebs. “[We’ll] be better as a team and it’s going to help in the long run for sure.”

Main camp for the ICE got started with off-ice training yesterday afternoon with a inter-squad game set for 3 PM today.

The annual Black & White game is set for Wednesday night at 7 PM at the Kimberley Civic Centre.

– James Patrick, Kootenay ICE Head Coach

– Peyton Krebs, Kootenay ICE Prospect