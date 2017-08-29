KIJHL: Dynamiters to decide on forwards, goalies following camp

The Kimberley Dynamiters are just about ready to explode onto the ice after a successful main camp over the weekend.

New faces and returning veterans filled the Civic Centre in hopes of earning a spot on the 2017-18 Nitros roster.

Head coach Derek Stuart says he was impressed with some of the younger forwards in their first junior hockey camp.

“There wasn’t too many final decisions made on the forward end but there definitely are some guys that made themselves noticeable.” says Stuart.

He explains they had a few really tough practices to test the younger players and also had three really good scrimmages.

“There was a couple of 2-1 games and a 3-2 game so there was very limited scoring chances but when you have six veteran [defencemen] out there it’s kind of to be expected.” explains Stuart.

Stuart also adds that all the goalies looked solid between the pipes including last year’s starter Cody Campbell.

“There wasn’t a weak link in net whatsoever, they were all very good.” says Stuart.

Campbell will be heading to a Junior ‘A’ camp Tuesday with the Calgary Mustangs of the AJHL.

“I’ve been told he has an opportunity to earn a spot.” explains Stuart. “Cody wants to play so if he’s in a situation where he makes it and he can play then he’s going to stay but if he makes it and might not get as many games then he said he was going to come back.”

The Dynamiters will hit the road Tuesday for an exhibition game against the Creston Valley Thunder Cats.

– Derek Stuart, Kimberley Dynamiters Head Coach