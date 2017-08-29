Late Fernie woman inspires Vancouver man’s national charity trek

The motto of a late Fernie woman is driving a Vancouver man across Canada in the name of charity.

Brooke Malakoff died of cancer in 2015 at the age of 20.

However, before she passed, she managed to touch the heart of Alex Wong when they met by chance at the Ronald McDon ald House.

Wong’s employer at the time was hired to cook for the event and he happened to bump into Malakoff.

It was just a ten minute conversation but he says he’ll never forget Malakoff’s mantra, “Live Your Dash”.

Wong says he continued to follow Malakoff’s story after their encounter, watching how positive she stayed despite her battle with cancer.

He suggests the young Elk Valley native believed in something bigger than herself.

Wong points out Malakoff was a major advocate for many charities including cancer research for children.

He calls her “a really champion”.

Wong, who is now 29, and his brother Mark, 26, are now taking their car across the country in hopes of raising awareness and $20,000 for the Ronald McDonald House.

He says his “dash” has always to been to travel Canada and help communities so Malakoff is certainly the inspiration for this venture.

The Wongs plan to visit 15 Ronald McDonald houses and 16 so-called Family Rooms.

Alex Wong speaks very highly of the Ronald McDonald House charity, which he says helps 1,800 communities across Canada and 30,000 families every year.

He adds not only is it a significant financial relief but it’s emotionally beneficial as well.

Wong says it helps families heal.

You can support their Adopt a Room fundraiser for Brooke here or check out Alex and Mark’s trip here.

– Alex Wong