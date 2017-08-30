$160k in District funding pushes Sparwood Skatepark forward

Plans for a skateboard park in Sparwood will go ahead this Fall with an injection of funding from the District.

Council agreed to provide another $160,000, bringing their contribution totals to $278,000.

Skatepark Society President Nicole Latka says this ensures they do not lose out on $150,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust that needs to be used this year.

“We’re at a place where we’ve already raised $338,000, with $150,000 of that was from CBT,” Latka says. “They have given us much extension on that and at this time, if we didn’t use it before the year end of 2017, we would have lost that.”

Latka says they have a total of $500,000 to work with.

“Its scaled back from the $620,000 park,” Latka says. “We can do ground breaking, we can start the ground work come this Fall, they like to do it in two phases so then the ground settles for Spring for them to pour concrete. So at this point, we can start construction”

Latka is still looking for the community’s help to raise another $100,000.

She expects construction to begin this Fall, with the majority of work to be completed next Spring.

(Photo from the Sparwood Skatepark Society)

– Jeff Johnson