Boating restrictions introduced for Moyie Lake amidst wildfire efforts

To help protect public safety and assist firefighting operations in the area, the BC Wildfire Service is restricting watercraft access to Moyie Lake, effective immediately.

A 100-hectare fire is burning five kilometres west of Moyie in the Lamb Creek area, about 18 kilometres southwest of Cranbrook. As of the afternoon of Aug. 29, 20 personnel and four pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to this fire, with the support of airtankers and a helicopter. Smoke from this fire is visible from Highway 3/Highway 95, Moyie, Cranbrook and surrounding areas.

This area restriction will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified. A map of the affected area is available online at http://ow.ly/U5TK30eLWlD

When firefighting aircraft such as airtankers or helicopters are working on an active wildfire and picking up water, they need plenty of room to manoeuvre to do their job safely. Recreational boaters or people using other watercraft who try to get a close-up look at these aircraft present a serious safety risk for air crews and anyone else in the area.

Reports of boaters or anyone else getting in the way of firefighting aircraft will be investigated by the Compliance and Enforcement Branch, the Conservation Officer Service and/or the RCMP.

* Under the Wildfire Act, the person responsible could face a violation ticket fine of $1,150.

* There is also an option to levy an administrative penalty instead of a violation ticket. The maximum penalty is $100,000 under the Wildfire Regulation.

* The person could also be charged with an offence under the Wildfire Act, which carries a maximum fine of $100,000.

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to the Mica Dam in the north and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east. The Southeast Fire Centre includes the Selkirk Natural Resource District and the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District.

To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

