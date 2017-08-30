SD5 says teacher numbers good for school year

The Southeast Kootenay District says teachers will be ready to go for the start of the school year.

This as Cranbrook’s Teachers Association says positions still need to be filled before Tuesday.

Superintendent Lynn Hauptman says 23 job openings came from a Supreme Court ruling bringing class sizes to 2002 levels.

She says hiring for those positions began early Spring.

“There’s a couple of positions that we need to let the post and fill process go through, because of people moving from one job to another,” Hauptman says. “So we’ll have some temporary people in positions until the final round of postings cement people into their jobs.”

Hauptman expects the jobs created through the Supreme Court ruling to be filled before the end of the year.

“Overall, we are in pretty good shape for the new school year,” Hauptman says. “Its always difficult getting those specialty positions like counselling and student services, but we continue to encourage people to come to the beautiful Kootenays.”

– Southeast Kootenay School District Superintendent, Lynn Hauptman

– Jeff Johnson