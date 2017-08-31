Evacuation alert ordered for 174 Moyie properties

A precautionary evacuation ALERT has been issued for 174 properties in the Moyie and Monroe Lake area as a wildfire continues to burn in Lamb Creek.

“An evacuation alert informs residents of the threat of a potential or impending danger. It is intended to give people time to gather things and prepare themselves so that they are ready to go should the situation worsen and an Evacuation Order be issued,” explains Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We encourage people within the evacuation alert area to put together important papers (like insurance papers), medications, valuables, supplies for children and pets, and other important items so that in the event things progress and they are asked to evacuate, they are ready to go.”

The fire, which was sparked by lightning, is currently estimated at 60 hectares in size and is burning northwest of Moyie Lake. It is being actively actioned by the BC Wildfire Service both by ground and air and earlier this week, the BC Wildfire Service implemented a full watercraft restriction on the entire lake to ensure safe access for the planes and helicopters working the fire.

A map of the alert area is available on the RDEK’s website. The alert area includes:

the area NORTH of the townsite of Moyie to the Swansea Bridge (including Porto Rico Road),

the WEST side of Moyie Lake from Aurora Estates north including Greenbay, Mineral Lake and Monroe Lake.

The alert area does not include Moyie townsite, Eagles Nest, Moyie Shores Estates.

In addition to the residential properties, the Moyie Lake Provincial Campground is included in the evacuation alert area, along with some private campgrounds including Hiawatha RV park, Moyie Vista Resort and Owl’s Nest. “If people plan to move RV trailers or boats, the alert stage is the time to do that. If an evacuation order is issued, there is no time to allow that to happen.”

“We need to stress that at this time, we have only issued an alert and now is the time to take steps to be prepared.”

An information line has been set up at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188. For more information on the stages of evacuation and tips on how to prepare in the event of emergencies, visit www.rdek.bc.ca.