The Fernie Ghostriders responded to a lopsided loss in their exhibition debut with a convincing 7-3 victory over the Columbia Valley Rockies Wednesday night.

The Riders were defeated 8-2 by the Rockies 24 hours earlier to open the preseason.

However, Fernie exploded with five second period goals on home ice Tuesday to take the second half of the home and home exchange with Columbia Valley.

The Riders resume their exhibition schedule Friday in Creston.