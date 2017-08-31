Three FSR closed due to Moyie, Sparwood, Invermere wildfires

The Lamb Creek Forest Service Road has been closed starting at the 1.5 km mark to the Whitney and Irishman Creek Forest Service Road junction.

This as Fire Information Officer Karlie Shaugnessy says 34 personnel, six pieces of heavy equipment and three helicopters were attacking the 60 hectare (HA) blaze just outside of Moyie Wednesday.

Shaughnessy says crews are trying to establish a guard on the north side of the fire which is approximately 5 km northeast of the community.

She adds all watercraft are banned from Moyie Lake as crews use the body of water to battle surrounding blazes.

This includes sailboats, paddle boards, kayaks, canoes, or motorized and non-motorized boats.

A 1,282 HA fire 34 km northwest of Sparwood has closed the Quinn Creek Forest Service Road at the 60 km mark.

The Palliser Forest Service Road has been closed at the 54.25 km mark due to the 100 HA blaze burning roughly 49 kilometres north of Invermere.

– Southeast Fire Centre Information Officer Karlie Shaughnessy