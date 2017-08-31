Wildfire reported on Fernie ski hill

The City of Fernie says a lightning strike has started a small fire on the local ski hill.

Flames are visible from town.

The Fernie Alpine resort says the blaze is located in the upper Snake Ridge area in Cedar Bowl.

City officials says the BC Wildfire has been contacted and they have ground crews currently in town.

They reportedly attempted to assess the fire by ground Wednesday night, and will investigate further this morning by air.

The resort says their teams are moving water tankers up the mountain and are energizing their snow-making system to have water available nearby.

No structures or infrastructure are currently at risk.

More details to come.