Evacuation ORDER issued for Moyie, Monroe Lake areas

An evacuation ORDER has been issued for the Moyie / Munroe Lake areas that have been under an evacuation ALERT.

The RCMP and Search and Rescue are headed out to deliver the Evacuation ORDER notices.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• You must leave the area immediately and you must not return until this order is rescinded.

• Follow the travel route provided and register at the Cranbrook Curling Rink 1777 2nd St. N. Cranbrook BC

• If you need transportation assistance from the area please let us know (the RCMP / SAR will also be coming door to door) providing this notice

• Close all windows and doors.

• Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers.

• Close gates (latch), but do not lock.

• Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

• Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

• Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

Even if you own a house in town or are in an RV and are driving back “home” – please register at the Reception Centre at the Curling Rink before you go home.

Evacuation orders are not issued lightly – the fire has exhibited aggressive behavior this afternoon in the wake of shifting winds and the decision was made to issue the order in the interest of public safety.

A State of Local Emergency has been issued by the Regional District of East Kootenay for Area ‘C.’

– From the RDEK