Flights resume at Canadian Rockies International Airport

Regularly scheduled flights in and out of the Canadian Rockies International Airport will resume as normal Saturday morning.

Scheduled flights were cancelled Friday due to the nearby St. Mary’s River fire. The airspace around was closed in order to ensure passenger flights did not interfere with fire suppression efforts.

The Canadian Rockies International Airport and the City of Cranbrook will continue to monitor this situation closely through the weekend, and will share any updates as soon as possible if the situation changes.

If you are scheduled to fly at any time during the long weekend, it is strongly advised you contact your airline directly to get the latest information on your flight status before you travel to the airport.

Pacific Coastal Airlines: 1-800-663-2872 – www.pacific-coastal.com

Air Canada: 1-888-247-2262 – www.aircanada.com

– From the City of Cranbrook