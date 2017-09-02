Fernie trails closed due to wildfire safety concern

In the interests of public safety and to mitigate any potential threats of wildfire Fernie Fire & Emergency Service is taking precautions and ordered trails on City lands closed to the public effective at 1:00pm Saturday.

Until further notice the following trails will be closed:

– Old Stumpy

– Cemetery Bypass

– Montane Trail

– Coal Creek Heritage Trail (trails heads at Aquatic Centre and Old Landfill Site)

– Chamber Trail Head (located at Visitor Centre)

Tourism Fernie has provided a list of additional trails closed around the community.

Ridgemont Trails (Canwell land)

Castle Mountain Trails (Canwell land)

Coal Creek Road/River Road/Morrissey Ridge/Radio Tower (Canwell land)

MT Proctor Trails (Swine Flu, Fairy Creek Falls, etc)

MT Fernie Trails (Mushroom Head, Red Sonja, Phat Bastard, Stove Trail, Dem Bones, Lactic Ridge, Hedonism, Project 9, etc)

MT Fernie Prov Park (Gorby, Megahurtz, Verbotem, Snake Bite, etc)

Lower trails leading up to Island Lake Lodge (including Lazy Lizard, Rail Trail and Old Growth Trail, read Lodge update). No biking at all on Island Lake Lodge property.

Heiko’s Trail, Mt Fernie, Mt Hosmer, Mt Proctor, Cottonwoods, etc

Please see trail map available from Tourism Fernie.

– From the City of Fernie and Tourism Fernie