Evacuation Order issued for Whiteswan Lake area

Shifting winds and rapidly changing conditions are fueling the flames on the White River Complex Fires tonight. Due to the rapidly changing conditions, the Regional District of East Kootenay has issued an evacuation ORDER for the Whiteswan Lake area. Smoke from the White River Complex Fires can be seen from across much of the East Kootenay.

The evacuation ORDER area includes:

– The 4 private properties adjacent to Whiteswan Lake and Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park, including all campgrounds.

Current Evacuation Alerts or Orders:

– Evacuation ORDER area including the 4 private properties adjacent to Whiteswan Lake and Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park, including all campgrounds (effective September 3, 2017 @20:30)

– Evacuation ORDER for Moyie North including Mineral and Monroe Lakes -174 properties including Provincial Campground and 3 private campgrounds (effective September 1, 2017 @ 18:00)

– Evacuation ORDER for Moyie South – affecting approximately 223 properties (one of which is 277 site Eagles Nest campground) (effective September 2, 2017 @ 12:00)

– Evacuation ORDER for Newgate / West Koocanusa – 18 properties (but includes 300 campground sites on private campgrounds) (effective September 2, 2017 @ 22:00)

– Evacuation ALERT for east side of Koocanusa in Grasmere Area (135 properties) (effective September 2, 2017 @ 20:30)

– Evacuation ALERT in the Mission/Fort Steele area due to the St. Mary River Fire – approximately 100 properties (effective September 1, 2017 @ 20:00)

– Evacuation ALERT on the Aqam Reserve for 36 residences (effective September 3, 2017)

– From the Regional District of East Kootenay