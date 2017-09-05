KIJHL: Riders split weekend exhibition games vs. TCats

Teams across the Eddie Mountain Division are getting their final exhibition games in before the regular season begins Thursday.

The Fernie Ghostriders took a trip to Creston Friday night to take on the Thunder Cats where they were outscored 5-3.

The Riders took revenge Saturday night in Fernie where they topped the TCats 4-3.

The Columbia Valley Rockies headed north to Revelstoke Friday night but lost by a 5-3 deficit.

The Rockies came back strong on home ice Saturday beating the Grizzlies 5-3.

The Kimberley Dynamiters are in preseason action Tuesday at the Civic Centre hosting Creston Valley.