WHL: ICE sign German-Canadian forward Sebastian Streu

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is excited to announce the signing of 1999-born forward Sebastian Streu.

Streu – from Belmont, Manitoba – played the 2016-17 season with the RB Hockey Akademie of the RBHRC U18 league in Europe. In 26 regular season games he scored three goals and registered 15 points while adding one assist in three playoff games.

Streu also played for Team Germany at the U18 World Junior Hockey Championship. He collected two goals and five points in five games during the tournament.

“Sebastian has had a diverse background with respect to his development internationally and we expect him to push hard for a meaningful role on our team,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager.

This is the third signing by the ICE in less than a week. Cody Shepheard and Zachary Patrick signed a WHL contract during Training Camp last week.