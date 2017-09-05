 Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Wildfires, smoke cancel 2017 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Cranbrook, BC, Canada / The Drive FM
Josh Hoffman
September 05, 2017 07:36 am
Wildfires, smoke cancel 2017 Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

This weekend’s Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo has been postponed to next year due to the current wildfire situation in our region.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after organizers revealed this year’s event was their first sell out will 500 cyclists registered.

However, they say competitors healthy and safety was their number one priority when making the decision.

Not only are there several Evacuation Alerts and Orders in place across the East Kootenay, but Smoky Sky bulletins remain in place for much of the BC Interior – including our region.

Competitors will have their registration fee deferred to the rescheduled September, 8th 2018 race.

Comments are closed.

Latest

More