The Kimberley Dynamiters were outshot and outscored in a 4-1 loss to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats Tuesday night.

The Nitros wrapped up their home-and-home exhibition series with the Tcats at a 1-1 split.

Chase Gedney had the lone goal for Kimberley with assists from Devon Langelaar and Brock Palmer.

The final shot total was 41-22 in favour of Creston Valley.

The Dynamiters open up their regular season at home on Friday against the Columbia Valley Rockies.