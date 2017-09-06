Cranbrook RCMP investigating three grass fires in three days

Cranbrook RCMP is expressing serious concern after three separate grass fires ignited in a span of three days.

Mounties were called to a blaze around 2 AM Saturday at the end of 27th avenue south.

The fire covered an area of roughly one thousand square feet just off the Rotary Trail which is close to homes.

Officers returned to the area around 5 AM that morning due flames that stretched nearly 400 square feet on a vacant lot near 30th avenue south.

Police attended a third fire Monday once again on 30th avenue south.

This blaze was approximately 100 square feet in size.

“The Cranbrook RCMP are obviously concerned about these incidents as the fire danger rating is extremely high. With the dangerous fire conditions surrounding us” Cranbrook RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron said in a release. “[We] urge the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

RCMP have not said if they believe these fires were caused by humans or are connected.

However, police are looking for witnesses who may have observed anything suspicious during the times of these occurrences.

If anyone has any information about these fires, you are asked to contact the Cranbrook RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or email your TIPS to crimestoppers@cranbrook.ca