11th Avenue South between 1st Street South and Baker Street, in front of the Studio Stage Door is closed today for work related to the intersection construction on Baker Street and 11th Avenue South.

Drivers are please asked to use alternate routes around the area until 4:00pm today.

Please respect and obey all signage and direction of any flaggers.

The City appreciates the patience and understanding of the public as this road work is completed.

– From the City of Cranbrook