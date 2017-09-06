WHL: ICE players off to NHL rookie camps

Three Kootenay ICE veterans are taking their talents to NHL rookie camps.

Cale Fleury is headed to Montreal to take part in Canadiens camp.

Fleury was drafted 87th overall by the Original Six organization this summer.

The ICE captain posted 38 points last season with the ICE and was at the Habs development camp in July.

Fleury will also take part in a prospect tournament in Toronto this weekend.

Meanwhile, Brett Davis and Vince Loschiavo will both be heading to Dallas for Stars rookie camp.

Davis was picked 163rd overall by Dallas during July’s 2017 NHL Draft.