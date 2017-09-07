LATEST: Wildfire activity, Evacuation Orders mostly static in East Kootenay

More than 400 local properties have been evacuated, the majority in the Moyie area which is being threatened by the Lamb Creek Wildfire.

The Evacuation Orders and Alerts affecting over 600 properties in our region remain static.

The fire sits at 1,600 hectares and experienced limited growth overnight into Wednesday.

An Incident Management Team has taken over operations of this fire offering relief to local fire management staff.

Evacation orders are also in place for properties for Newgate – West Koocanusa including Gold Bay south to the border and in the Whiteswan Lake area.

This is due to the Linklater Fire which continues to burn roughly 833 hectares on the Canadian side of the border.

The fire started in Montana and is more than 8,700 hectares in total.

BC Wildfire Service Crews continue to build guard with the aid of heavy equipment and air support.

The visibility was very poor in the South Country Wednesday due to the smoke

The St. Mary’s Wildfire is still 398 hectares and there has been no significant change over the last several days.

It is 76 per cent contained.

Several preliminary Evacation alerts have been issued in our region.

136 properties on the east side of Lake Koocanusa in the Grasmere area are on noticed.

An alert remains in effect for roughly 100 properties in the Mission-Fort Steele area as well as 36 properties on the Aqam reserve.

The BC Wildfire Service says smoke is both helping and hampering efforts against the fires.

Smoke kept temperatures approximately 10 degrees lower than what they should have been in the East Kootenay Wednesday.