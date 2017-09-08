National mine rescue competition returns to Fernie

Mine rescue teams from across Western Canada will gather in Fernie this weekend.

The National Western Region Mine Rescue Competition is being held in the city Friday and Saturday.

Representatives from Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, the Yukon and Northwest Territories will be involved, along with competitors from Wyoming and Nevada.

The underground competition starts 8 AM Friday morning at the Memorial Arena.

Surface mining will be the focus Saturday at the Public Works Yard.

Organizers decided earlier to not include any events involving fire due to the fire risk in the area.

(Photo from a past National Western Region Mine Rescue Competition from the City of Fernie)

– Jeff Johnson