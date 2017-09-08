KIJHL: Dynamiters have one goal in mind for 2017/18

The Kimberley Dynamiters are looking for an explosive start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Puck drops on a new season for the Nitros when they host the Columbia Valley Rockies Friday night.

20-year old forward James Farmer says they’re not taking any of the teams lightly that struggled last year.

“Columbia Valley and Golden [are] starting to get better.” says Farmer. “They’re getting some good players in so they’re going to be a tough competitor this year.”

Farmer is going into his third season with the Nitros with one goal in mind.

“We definitely think we can make a strong push for the championship this year but we have to work hard nonetheless.” says Farmer.

Meanwhile the Fernie Ghostriders are opening their season Fri night against the Border Bruins.

Kimberley and Fernie finished second and third respectively in the Eddie Mountain Division last season.

