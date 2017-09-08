Kikomun Creek, Premier Lake Provincial Parks partially closed to public

Effective immediately, areas beyond 50 metres of developed portions of Kikomun Creek Provincial Park and Premier Lake Provincial Park are closed to the public.

Areas within 50 metres of the developed portions of the park campgrounds, day-use areas and service yard, including park access roads, remain open.

A map of the affected areas is available online at: http://ow.ly/JAKI30f0YOT and http://ow.ly/KXnt30f0YSA

Wildfires are dynamic and circumstances may change quickly. BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service will continue to monitor and assess the situation to help protect public safety. Should the need arise, additional provincial park closures may be implemented.

BC Parks and the BC Wildfire Service ask the public for their continued vigilance in preventing human-caused wildfires and reporting wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

The Southeast Fire Centre extends from the U.S. border in the south to the Mica Dam in the north and from the Okanagan Highlands and Monashee Mountains in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east. The Southeast Fire Centre includes the Selkirk Natural Resource District and the Rocky Mountain Natural Resource District.

