KSCU Movie in the Park night cancelled due to air quality issues

Kootenay Savings Credit Union’s Outdoor Movie Night has been postponed in Kimberley due to area weather and air quality conditions.

The event happens yearly showing a movie in Kimberley’s Centennial Park.

It also serves as a fundraiser and donation drive for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.

At this time, there’s no word on when Outdoor Movie Night will be rescheduled.

Shows in Radium Hot Springs and Trail are also cancelled, but their show in Nakusp is still a go.

– Jeff Johnson, with files from Kootenay Savings Credit Union