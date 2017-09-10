WHL: ICE trade Patterson for goalie Brkin, fifth round pick

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club has acquired 1999-born goaltender Bailey Brkin and a fifth round draft pick in 2018 for forward Max Patterson.

Brkin played the 2016-17 season with the Calgary Mustangs of the Alberta Junior Hockey League. He had a 5.19 goals against average and a .890 save percentage in 42 regular season games.

“We look forward to Bailey joining our team, we believe he is ready to play in the Western Hockey League and he will have an opportunity on our roster,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “The organization wishes Max the best of luck in Swift Current.”

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of Kootenay ICE)