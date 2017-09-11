Controlled burns underway near Moyie, Flathead area fires growing

The BC Wildfire Service is taking steps to get the upper hand on the wildfire near Moyie, while flames in the Flathead area south of Fernie continue to grow.

Fire Information Officer Donna MacPherson says despite increased winds the weather presented an opportunity this weekend to begin controlled burns between guard lines and the 1,800 hectare (HA) Lamb Creek fire.

MacPherson says this is crucial in preventing the fire from jumping guard lines and until this is done, they cannot get control of the blaze.

Guard lines have been fully established around the perimeter of the fire.

She adds says the ignitions are being done from helicopters with driptorches underneath and the usual hand-lighting on a smaller scale from crews on the ground.

This could lead to increased smoke in the area.

As of late Sunday afternoon, MacPherson says the Lamb Creek wildfire was staying in controlled lines.

MacPherson says the 398 HA St. Mary’s River fire outside of Cranbrook is in the mop-out stage.

She also points out the 927 HA Linklater Creek fire threatening Newgate – West Koocanusa is doing a good job of staying in controlled lines.

However, the group of fires in the remote Flathead area were very active this weekend.

MacPherson says these fires responded to the change in weather and saw a lot of growth.

She says some of the blazes has reached Rank 6 which essentially means flames are burning from the ground to the top of trees.

She says this is why crews were pulled off the wildfires last week due to safety concerns.

The flames are not threatening any communities.

The Lodgepole fire is 1,700 HA while the Soowa Mountain Fire is over 900 HA.

– Fire Information Officer Donna MacPherson on Lamb Creek fire efforts



