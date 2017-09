The Aq’am Indian Band has lifted an Evacuation Alert for 36 properties on the reserve.

The alert was issued at the beginning of the month due the St. Mary’s River wildfire that grew to 398 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is in the mop-up stage.

Howver, the RDEK’s Evacuation Alert for the Mission / Fort Steele area remains in effect.