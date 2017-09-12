Kimberley Slo-Pitch league proposes $1 M quad ball diamond

If you build it, they will come.

Organizers of Kimberley’s Slo-Pitch league are hoping to bring a $1 million quad ball diamond to the community.

League Representatives made the “pitch” to City Council Monday night.

Vice President Spencer Kerr says they want to find 10 acres of land they can build the facility.

“This is in the early phases. We’ve been mulling over the idea for years. We’ve just been playing on the two fields that we currently have and they are getting more and more beat up,” Kerr says. “This would be just one option that we could go forward with just to continue with the league, especially with more teams always wanting to join.”

Organizers have turned to the city for support finding land for the quad.

Kerr says they hope the park can be completed over a few years.

– Kimberley Slo-Pitch league Vice President, Spencer Kerr

– Jeff Johnson