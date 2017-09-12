WHL: ICE looking at youth in Tuesday’s preseason tilt

The Kootenay ICE are packing their bags and heading back to Kennewick for another date with the Tri-City Americans.

The ICE will head stateside once again after opening their pre-season in the Tri Cities where they won one and lost two.

Kootenay was outscored 18-8 in those three games.

Head Coach James Patrick says giving prospects an opportunity to prove themselves is more important than the score at this point.

“Any player or coach [would say] it feels better to not get scored on, it feels better to win a game than to lose a game.” says Patrick. “We’re giving young players an opportunity to play.”

“It’s a learning experience for them and they’re going to make mistakes and sometimes the mistakes end up in your net.” explains Patrick. “I want us to play well, I want us to keep the puck out of our net but the first priority is to give young guys a look.”

Kootenay made another trade yesterday sending Noah Philp to Seattle in exchange for the Thunderbirds’ 2018 and 2019 fifth round picks.

– Kootenay ICE Head Coach James Patrick