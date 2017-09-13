Cops for Kids arresting Cranbrook citizens for charity Wednesday

Cranbrook RCMP wants you to get your friend or co-worker arrested…all for a good cause.

The annual Cops For Kids event takes place Wendesday with a Jail and Bail set up at the Tamarack Centre from 9 AM to 3:30 PM.

Officers arrest members of the community and they’re given a phone and an amount of money to raise before they can be released.

Constable Katie Forgeron says the initiative has been running throughout the Southeast District since 2001.

Forgeron explains all the money raised in Cranbrook goes to Cranbrook kids who might need assistance with medical equipment, surgeries or any other items to help improve their quality of life.

Last year’s event raised over $10,000.

If you want to have someone arrested you can call Linda Birch at Tamarack Centre 250-426-2231.

Cops For Kids signature event is a grueling ten day ride that occurs each September over some very challenging mountainous terrain and through communities such as Kelowna, Penticton, Revelstoke, Chase, Nelson, and Trail.

Motorists should note cyclists will be arriving from the west into Cranbrook on Highway 3 Wednesday morning.

– Cranbrook RCMP Cst. Katie Forgeron