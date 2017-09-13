COTR Women Volleyball build confidence in exhibition tourney

The College of the Rockies women’s volleyball team is riding high after their home exhibition tournament.

The ladies split into two teams to take on Ambrose University, Lethbridge College and Olds College.

COTR was victorious in every match except one where they lost three set to two to the Lethbridge Kodiaks.

Head Coach John Swanson says he was impressed with how well the girls gelled this early on in the year.

“Being a split squad and trying to make the teams as even as possible you don’t know how that will go against other teams in the ACAC but the ladies performed brilliantly.” says Swanson.

Swanson says there’s a few things they will focus on improving as the regular season approaches.

“Serving will be something we work on.” explains Swanson. “Blocking for sure because that’s my philosophy that we have to work on and that will be throughout the whole year.”

The girls and boys teams will be in Red Deer on the last weekend of September for one more tourney before the season starts.